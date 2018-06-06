BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts is getting closer to a return from left side tightness, but the mysterious injury may send him to some uncharted waters.

The Red Sox outfielder may make a quick appearance in Triple-A.

Betts’ injury first occurred in the batting cage last Sunday, leading to a last-minute scratch from the Boston lineup. It never seemed like anything too serious, and manager Alex Cora said the injury wouldn’t require a trip to the DL. But as the days went on and Betts continued to be absent from the Boston lineup, it only made sense for the Red Sox to shelve one of their best hitters.

Betts was back to swinging a bat on Wednesday, showing no hesitation in the cage according to Cora. He’ll take some batting practice on Thursday, and afterwards, Betts and the Red Sox will decide on his next step.

That next step could be a trip to the minors with the PawSox. Betts, who is hitting .359 with 17 homers this season, rose so quickly through the Boston organization that he only played 45 games in Triple-A before becoming a star in the majors.

“He feels that getting an at-bat or two or four may be the best way to go,” Cora said on Wednesday, adding that Betts was the one to bring up a stint in the minors. “Not only for what he is going through but to get his timing back.”

As for second baseman Dustin Pedroia, also placed on the DL last week, Cora said he’s not doing any baseball activities at the moment. But that should change soon, and Pedroia is doing much better as he deals with knee soreness.

“Talked to him earlier and, mentally, I believe he’s in a good place again. When they told him it has nothing to do with the surgery, it’s just inflammation, he feels better now,” said Cora.