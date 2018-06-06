BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to the case of serial rapist Wayne Chapman, legal analyst Jennifer Roman says there’s no guarantee that new charges of gross and lewd behavior will be enough to keep him behind bars. “They really are misdemeanors. What makes them serious and concerning is Chapman’s history,” said Roman.

Two psychologists have already said Chapman is no longer sexually dangerous, and a release order upheld by the state’s highest court cannot be rescinded. Now it’s in the hands of the courts when Chapman comes up for a bail review later this month.

“If this went up for bail review it will likely be reduced. Will it be reduced sufficiently enough for him to post bail and get released remains to be seen,” Roman said.

Billie Scharn hopes it will be enough. She is the aunt of 10-year-old Andy Puglisi of Lawrence who disappeared nearly 42 years ago. Chapman is considered a suspect in the case but has never been charged.

Scharn says the fact that he reoffended behind bars runs counter to the findings of the state experts. “Why do we continue to make the wrong choices and this is the wrong choice to let this man go free,” Scharn said.

Governor Charlie Baker wants to increase penalties for sexual predators, and is proposing legislation that calls for a hearing by the courts to resolve any disputes about a sexually dangerous person. It would also increase the mandatory minimum sentence to life without parole for anyone previously convicted of forcible child rape and rapes of multiple children.

“They will have to go through a more rigorous process before they can be released,” said Baker. “The uproar that’s been created around Chapman shows the public is deeply concerned about having someone like this back on the street and justifiably so.”

Jennifer Roman says Chapman would have to be convicted on the new charges for the Middlesex District Attorney to move to have Chapman civilly committed once again. “He cannot be tried again as a sexually dangerous person unless he’s actually convicted of another sexual offense,” Roman said.