DEDHAM (CBS) — One man is seriously injured after a pickup truck rolled over on the southbound side of Interstate 95 Wednesday.

The crash shut down the ramp from Route 1 to I-95 around 10:30 a.m. It reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

#MAtraffic Rollover Crash, Rte 1 NB ramp to I-95 SB in #Dedham. Vehicle is over guardrail w/injuries reported. Ramp is closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 6, 2018

The driver, a man in his 40s or 50s, according to the Dedham Fire Department, was unconscious and needed to be extricated.

He was transported to Norwood Hospital and then med-flighted to Tufts Medical Center, said State Police.

The truck could be seen over the highway guardrail, up against a wall.

A commercial vehicle was also involved, according to State Police.