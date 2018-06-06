Filed Under:Dedham, Local TV, Rollover Crash

DEDHAM (CBS) — One man is seriously injured after a pickup truck rolled over on the southbound side of Interstate 95 Wednesday.

The crash shut down the ramp from Route 1 to I-95 around 10:30 a.m. It reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

The driver, a man in his 40s or 50s, according to the Dedham Fire Department, was unconscious and needed to be extricated.

He was transported to Norwood Hospital and then med-flighted to Tufts Medical Center, said State Police.

A pickup truck is on the side of I-95 after it rolled over mid-morning on Wednesday (WBZ-TV)

The truck could be seen over the highway guardrail, up against a wall.

A commercial vehicle was also involved, according to State Police.

