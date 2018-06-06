By David Robichaud
BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox fan Stephanie Taubin is suing the ball club for $9.5 million after she was hit in the face with a foul ball back in 2014.

Taubin suffered facial fractures and brain damage. The Brookline woman’s attorney says the Red Sox didn’t do enough to protect her and other fans from flying baseballs.

Stephanie Taubin was hit in the face with a ball at Fenway Park (WBZ-TV)

When Taubin was hit on June 17, 2014 she was sitting in the EMC Club behind home plate. The protective glass that is normally around that area had been temporarily removed for renovations. The club has since added netting around some seats after other fans were struck by foul balls.

Fenway Park (WBZ-TV)

In court Wednesday, attorneys for the Red Sox asked Taubin if she was aware of warning signs posted around Fenway Park and she said yes.

She told jurors she did not lose any wages from work after her injury. She’s expected back on the stand Thursday.

