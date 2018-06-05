WARE (CBS) – Family members thought William Dziendzinski could have died from his underlying heart issues when he was found in his Ware home in February with blood on his hands and face.

“After the funeral we saw that he had some trauma to his nose. So, we thought that maybe he had fallen outside or walked into a wall. We didn’t think that, our minds didn’t go to murder,” said his daughter-in-law Amanda Dziendzinski.

Now, the Dziendzinski family believes murder is exactly what happened to the 67-year-old grandfather after learning he died from trauma to the head and neck.

Dziendzinski’s girlfriend discovered his body in their home in early February. Amanda says her husband, William’s son, identified his father by a black and white photo, unable to see the gruesome injuries he succumbed to.

The family claims weeks passed before investigators let on that Dziendzinski’s death was unnatural. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office continues to call the case an unattended death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told WBZ-TV that Dziendzinski’s cause of death is homicide from blunt force injuries of the head and sharp force injuries of the neck.

Amanda says investigators have continually left her family in the dark, only reaching out when she “pesters” them.

“I want to see them find who stole my children’s grandfather. I want peace for my husband,” she said.

The District Attorney’s Office told WBZ-TV it continues to investigate.