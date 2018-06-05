BOSTON (CBS) — The football world is mourning the loss of San Francisco 49ers great Dwight Clark, who passed away Monday at the age of 61 following a year-long battle with ALS.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who grew up a 49ers fan in San Mateo, California, was one of the many NFL stars to pay tribute to the late receiver on Monday evening.
Brady was only four years old when he and his parents attended the famous 1981-82 NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, when Clark made one of the most iconic catches in NFL history. His last-minute touchdown from Joe Montana set up a game-winning PAT for San Fran, propelling them to the Super Bowl.
Brady used an image of The Catch to honor Clark, calling him one of his idols growing up.
Dwight Clark was one of my idols growing up in San Mateo. I was lucky enough to be at the game where my hero Joe Montana perfectly placed the game winning throw/catch to Dwight in the corner of the end zone to beat the cowboys in the 1981 season. I was 4 years old and cried to my parents the entire first half because I couldn’t see the field when the grown ups would stand and scream for the 49ers. I got a chance to meet him when we happened to share the same orthodontist in San Mateo and I sabotaged one of his visits just to meet him and shake his hand. He was incredibly gracious to me that day as a young boy. And I never forgot the impact he made on me as all of our heroes do. I am sad tonight hearing of his passing of ALS but I know he is now resting and at peace finally after many years valiantly fighting such a terrible disease. Thank you for the great memories and RIP! 🙏🏼
Quite the touching tribute from Brady, who knew Clark as more than just a football player.
Clark spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the 49ers and won a pair of Super Bowls with the team.