BOSTON (CBS) — The football world is mourning the loss of San Francisco 49ers great Dwight Clark, who passed away Monday at the age of 61 following a year-long battle with ALS.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who grew up a 49ers fan in San Mateo, California, was one of the many NFL stars to pay tribute to the late receiver on Monday evening.

Brady was only four years old when he and his parents attended the famous 1981-82 NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, when Clark made one of the most iconic catches in NFL history. His last-minute touchdown from Joe Montana set up a game-winning PAT for San Fran, propelling them to the Super Bowl.

Brady used an image of The Catch to honor Clark, calling him one of his idols growing up.

Quite the touching tribute from Brady, who knew Clark as more than just a football player.

Clark spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the 49ers and won a pair of Super Bowls with the team.