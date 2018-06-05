  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mashpee

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the theft of a statue set up in a Massachusetts yard as tribute to a Marine that was killed in Iraq.

Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline says the life-size silhouette of a kneeling soldier went missing from the front yard of a Mashpee home Sunday morning.

statue Mashpee Family Wants Stolen Fallen Soldier Statue Put Back

The statue was made in honor of Daniel McGuire. (Photo credit: Kae McGuire)

The statue was made in honor of Daniel McGuire, who died in August 2008 at the age of 19. The McGuires have since replaced the statue with a sign that reads “Put It Back.”

In a statement, the family says the statue “means nothing to those that removed it, but it means a great deal to our family.”

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s