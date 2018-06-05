BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no Tom Brady-centered drama on Tuesday.

According to Stacey Dales of the NFL Network, Brady was indeed at Gillette Stadium prior to the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

I’m told per source that Tom Brady is at the facility today. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) June 5, 2018

The news was expected, of course, especially after team owner Robert Kraft seemingly signed off on Brady’s absence from the voluntary portion of the program while reiterating that the quarterback would be in attendance for the mandatory portion of the offseason work.

Nevertheless, any and all developments involving No. 12 have been treated as headline news this offseason, which has certainly been a unique few months. From Bill Belichick’s decision to not play Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl loss, to reported tension growing between the head coach and Brady, to the unprecedented absence from the quarterback at OTAs, to the absence of Rob Gronkowski from the same activities, there’s no question that the offseason has not been a common one in the Belichick era.

But, with Brady’s return to the practice field on Tuesday, it’s likely that all will feel right in the world of the Patriots as the team works toward the start of the 2018 season.

Brady, who will turn 41 years old in August, is coming off an MVP season, during which he threw for 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He set a Super Bowl record with 505 passing yards while throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions in a losing effort against the Eagles.