BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox placed a pair of players on the disabled list last week, and they took another hit on Tuesday.

The team placed left-hander Drew Pomeranz on the DL with biceps tendinitis. The move is retroactive to June 2.

Pomeranz, 29, is 1-3 with a 6.81 ERA on the season. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings at Houston in his last start, a game which the Red Sox lost 4-2.

The Red Sox will recall pitcher Brandon Workman to fill Pomeranz’s roster spot.

The Red Sox’ rotation had already been adjusted this week, with knuckleballer Steven Wright getting his first start of the season on Tuesday and the rest of the starters getting pushed back a day. The Red Sox will need to find a different starter for Thursday, which was supposed to be Pomeranz’s night to start.

Last week, the Red Sox placed outfielder Mookie Betts and second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the disabled list.