BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox took a highly-touted third baseman with their first pick in the 2018 MLB Draft Monday night, selecting Triston Casas out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, FL, with the 26th overall pick.

Casas swings a big bat with a lot of pop, which had the 18-year-old ranked as the No. 25 prospect available in this year’s draft.

“I’m glad the way the board fell and I feel like Boston’s a great fit for me, and I couldn’t be happier with the way turned out, to be honest,” Casas told reporters in a conference call shortly after he became a member of the Red Sox.

In 29 games for American Heritage this season, the lefty hit .385 (30-for-78) with a .545 on-base percentage, an .884 slugging percentage, seven home runs, six doubles, six triples, 31 runs scored, and 35 RBIs. In his junior season, Casas hit .446 (33-for-74) with a .559 on-base percentage and a .702 slugging percentage in 24 games.

He also spent time on the mound and didn’t allow an earned run over 10 innings this spring, striking out 21 of 37 batters faced while allowing just three hits and three walks.

At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, scouts loved Casas’ raw power heading into the draft. He feels like he has a great swing for Fenway Park, and though Casas knows he’s a long way from gunning for the Green monster or the right field bullpens, he’s excited for the opportunity ahead.

“I feel like the park suits my swing well, and hopefully I get up to the big league club soon and make an impact,” he said.

Casas also had a great run with USA Baseball, earning three gold medals while also winning the 2017 Richard W. “Dick” Case Award, given annually to the program’s top player. He led the national U-18 team to its fourth consecutive world championship title in 2017 while earning tournament MVP honors, clubbing three home runs while driving in 13 runs, both of which led the tournament.

Boston selected outfielder Nick Decker out of Seneca High School in Tabernacle, NJ, in the second round (64th overall). Also a lefty hitter, Decker hit .492 (29-for-59) with five doubles, a pair of triples and seven homers to go with 24 RBIs in 2018. Seneca High is still playing, with a state semifinals game set for Friday.