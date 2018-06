QUINCY (CBS) — A Hertz employee in Quincy was injured after a pickup truck drove into the car rental store.

That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the crash, which occurred around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Quincy Police said 53-year-old Alan Whiffen, of Quincy, was arrested for OUI causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, speeding, willful destruction of property.

Whiffen is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.