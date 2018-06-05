BOSTON (CBS) — It was a full house in Foxboro on Tuesday, both in terms of Patriots players and reporters covering the early June practice session.
That’s due to the first action of the offseason for both quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who were present and participating in the late-morning session on the practice fields next to Gillette Stadium.
Here are all the bits of news and analysis from the practice session, which went for about two hours and was open to the media.
Early Arrivals
The first players on the field were both newcomers: defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn and wide receiver Jordan Matthews.
It always helps to be a little early.
As for the quarterback position, it was young Danny Etling getting out there first. Tom Brady’s roster spot is likely not in jeopardy, though.
Brady Showed Up
As you no doubt have heard by now, Tom Brady made his offseason debut.
So Did Gronk
Yup. No. 87 was in attendance as well.
But Malcolm Mitchell Did Not
In what has to be considered a concern at this point of the year, Malcolm Mitchell was again absent from the practice session.
Mitchell missed all of last season due to a knee injury, and the fact that he’s missing practice time this spring could mean that he’s not recovering properly.
Brady Was Good!
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe is always good for logging practice stats, and he had Brady having a rather fine day passing the football.
Gronk Was Gronk
Gronkowski was more than just present for the practice. He was very much acting like himself.
Guests
Bill Belichick loves to open his doors to fellow coaches, and Tuesday was no different. Several members of Iowa’s coaching staff were on hand for the session.
Kenny Britt Tweaked A Hamstring
The battle at receiver will be an interesting one this spring and summer, and Kenny Britt had himself a decent day. That was, until he apparently suffered some sort of injury.
Belichick Was Belichick
The coach appeared to be in a pretty good mood when he met with the media before the practice session, but that doesn’t mean he was going to let a false start slide.
Rookie Cornerback J.C. Jackson Got A Look
The assumed starters at cornerback are Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty, but an undrafted rookie was getting some good run on Tuesday.
O-Line Preview
Everybody’s waiting to see how exactly Belichick and Dante Scarnecchia sort out their offensive line. In this session at least, it was massive newcomer Trent Brown working at left tackle, with first-round pick Isaiah Wynn working at left guard, according to Henry McKenna. It’s still too early to say that’s what the left side of the line will look like, as left guard Joe Thuney was absent and right tackle Marcus Cannon was limited in his action.