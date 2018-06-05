  • WBZ TVOn Air

TILTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are cleaning up an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 gallons of spilled milk in a tanker crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire.

State police say the tanker was traveling south early Tuesday when the driver attempted to take the exit 20 off-ramp. The tanker rolled over and came to rest on its side.

The milk truck crashed on I-93 south in Tilton, NH Tuesday.(Photo credit: NH State Police)

Police said the driver, 64-year-old Gregory Rogers, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The vehicle is registered to Mountain Milk, of North Haverhill, New Hampshire.

