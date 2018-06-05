BOSTON (CBS) – Since the beginning, the swimsuit competition has been a major tradition in the Miss America contest, nearly 100 years ago. But Tuesday morning, organizers announced they were doing away with it and will no longer judge women based on their physical appearance.

“This was a big deal in the world of pageants. Miss America started as a swimsuit competition almost 100 years ago,” Alissa Musto said.

Musto was crowned Miss Massachusetts in 2016. She says eliminating the swimsuit portion takes away from the history and uniqueness of the pageant. “I think you’re taking away a huge part of the organization,” Musto said. “The fact that it started as a swimwear competition speaks volumes.”

Organizers say also gone is the evening gown portion. “I was the first one to be crowned in an evening gown and not in a swimsuit,” Bea Waring of Rockport said. Now 87 years old, Bea Waring is the oldest living Miss America.

Crowned in 1948, Waring says a lot has changed in the past 70 years as Miss America continues to evolve. “If they put back the one piece, I would be happy, but they didn’t, and I think this is an improvement,” Waring said.

She’s been a judge and an emcee and is proud of the changes taking place. “This is not a beauty bathing suit contest,” Waring said. “It’s something valuable that young women can strive for.”

Instead of the swimsuit portion of the competition, organizers say contestants will take part in a live interactive session with judges. “You sit down with seven judges and yourself, you’ve got to be able to handle all those questions,” Waring said.

One thing both women agree on is that the “Me Too” movement and recent allegations of sexual misconduct has sparked this change.

“I think that when we say we’re taking away the swimsuit because of this movement, I think that’s victim blaming, and I think that’s sending the wrong message,” Musto said.