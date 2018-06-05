BOSTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump has caused quite a stir in the sports world this week by revoking his invitation to the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles to the White House. The president released a statement on Monday evening announcing the decision, and then released a follow-up statement on Tuesday which suggested the players were abandoning their fans.

While White House visits remain a touchy subject in the NFL, don’t expect such a situation to arise with the NBA. That’s because, according to the biggest basketball star in the world, no players even want to make the trip to Washington to meet the president.

“I mean, I know no matter who wins this series, nobody wants the invite anyways,” LeBron James said Tuesday, between Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals. “So it won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.”

LeBron on Donald Trump canceling the Eagles’ White House visit: “It’s typical of him” Says neither the Warriors or Cavs would want to go. pic.twitter.com/VgmozpaJHU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2018

Last year, the Warriors won the NBA Finals and decided to not visit the White House. President Trump then rescinded his invitation to Golden State, which prompted James to tweet the following:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Curry was asked for a response to James’ most recent comments, and he said that James’ message was true.

Stephen Curry says “I agree with ‘Bron.” https://t.co/NSYZYh0eDK — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 5, 2018

James, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016, was asked for his reaction to the news about the Eagles.

“It’s typical of him,” James said. “I’m not surprised.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who’s been an outspoken critic of Trump, shared this thoughts on the Eagles’ being uninvited to the White House.

“It’s not surprising. I think the president has made it pretty clear he’s going to try to divide us — all of us — in this country for political gain,” Kerr said. “So that’s just the way it is. I think we all look forward to the day when we can go back to just having a celebration of athletic achievement.”