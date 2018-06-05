WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The devastation in Hawaii is growing worse. Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the last 24 hours, covered in lava from the Kilauea volcano.

One family, which lives part time on the big island and part time in Weymouth, knows the pain of losing a place they loved to the disaster.

The Boudreault family lost a home and a farm, both incinerated under an estimated 14 feet of molten lava.

The family worried a bit a few years ago when the lava flow got within 10 miles. But this time around, daily earthquakes and dwindling escape options convinced them to abandon their home in paradise.

“We just didn’t see that we could have the boys there and be safe and know that we could get out,” said Carolyn Boudreault.

When Boudreault brought her boys back to Weymouth two weeks ago, they exited their Hawaii neighborhood by the only road not yet erased by lava, spewing from the Kilauea volcano.

“This is total devastation, there’s nothing left,” Boudreault said.

She’s talking about their home and the small farm where her family grew watermelons, mangoes, and pineapples — the place where she and her husband were married and where her boys have spent more than half their lives.

“There’s not a tree or any sign of life, it’s just one big piece of lava that’s just wiped out everything that we’ve ever known there,” she said.

Indeed a photo (above) from just 36 hours ago shows her Kapoho neighborhood and the approaching lava. Today, virtually every home is gone.

“It’s very upsetting, we’re very blessed that we have a Boston home to come to, but so many people have nothing, they’ve lost everything,” she said.

In fact, many of their neighbors didn’t leave until just days ago when police sirens wailed and officers pounded on their doors in the middle of the night.

Like folks who live in the tornado belt, or a wildfire zone, they had hoped Mother Nature would never deliver on her threat.

“Well we always said it could be tomorrow or it could be 500 years from now,” she said.

And now that it’s unleashed its fury, Boudreault hopes folks in Massachusetts will reach out to help.

“There’s people who have nothing and they need help rebuilding their lives,” she said.

The Boudreault’s have insurance, but not everyone does.

CLICK HERE to donate to a neighborhood group.

CLICK HERE to donate to the effort to find homes for rescued animals.