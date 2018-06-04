BOSTON (CBS) – The faster you walk, the longer you may live, according to a new study from five different institutions in the United Kingdom.

Researchers looked at data on more than 50,000 walkers and found that walking at an average pace was linked to a 20-percent lower risk of death from all causes while walking at a fast pace was associated with a 24-percent lower risk. People over the age of 60 enjoyed an even greater benefit.

Researchers cannot prove that average or fast-paced walking directly lowers the risk of death, just that there seems to be a link, but if you can’t find the time to exercise or even go for a long walk, walking faster may be a good option to get your heart rate up and stay in shape.