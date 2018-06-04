BOSTON (CBS) — When the Celtics made a full-court press for Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016, they went a little outside of the box.

Unfortunately, bringing a GOAT to their sales pitch wasn’t enough to land the superstar.

Boston was one of five teams invited to the Hamptons to attempt to woo Durant, and they had a secret weapon at their disposal. Included in their entourage of Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens and a handful of Celtics players (now former Celtics players after last offseason’s overhaul) was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who indeed made a lasting impression on Durant.

But in the end it wasn’t enough, as Durant chose the Golden State Warriors and is now two wins away from another NBA championship with the NBA’s latest super team. Durant recently sat down with The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami to discuss his decision in 2016, and revealed why not even Tom Brady could convince him to sign with the Celtics.

While getting a chance to meet and chat with Brady was great, Durant was really just interested in basketball.

“I mean, I love Tom Brady, but I don’t know if he can help me if he was on the court with me right now,” Durant said. “I love that people wanted me on their team, but at the same time, I just wanted to hear from the coaches and the players about what they needed or why they wanted me on their team and what I needed to do as a player.”

The Warriors had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala make their pitch, and the lure of playing for a team that had just won 73 games was too great for Durant to pass up.