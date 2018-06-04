BOSTON (CBS) – A staggering number of millennials are dying from opioids.

A new study in JAMA found that 1 in 5 deaths in young adults between the ages of 24 and 35 is caused by opioids. Opioids kill more than 1 in 10 people ages 15 to 24.

Opioids include both illicit and prescription drugs such as heroin, morphine, oxycodone, and fentanyl.

The number of opioid-related deaths in general has risen by more than 300 percent between 2001 and 2016 and young people are being hit the hardest.

Researchers argue that premature death from opioids poses a huge public health burden in this country and that we need targeted programs and policies that focus on addiction care and prevention.