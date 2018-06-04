SAUGUS (CBS) – When Saugus High School graduated its seniors Friday, several lit up cigars on the field, after diplomas were issued.

It’s a tradition at many high schools, but one that is fading. The school disciplined seven of the cigar smokers for violating the “zero-tolerance” policy toward tobacco.

“Every high school smokes cigars after they graduate, so every team should be suspended,” one student said.

Six of those disciplined are on the varsity lacrosse team, and were not allowed to play in Monday night’s postseason game.

One school committee member said Monday, “We are all responsible to some degree, and fingers cannot be pointed at just one individual. For years, the smoking of the traditional cigar has been allowed and overlooked at graduation.”

Even some parents WBZ talked to said a one game suspension was too much.

“Absolutely not, they should have just let the kids do the tradition,” a parent said. “It’s not hurting anybody.”

The infraction will not affect their graduation.

A town official who did not want to go on camera said they will have to make it clear at next year’s graduation that some traditions, like cigars, are no longer acceptable.