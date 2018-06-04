  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators are asking for body shops to help identify the car and driver involved in a Mattapan hit-and-run that killed a Boston man.

Pierre “TJ” Desir, 40, was killed on May 26 while walking on Morton Street. The driver did not stop.

tj2 DA Asks Public, Body Shops For Help IDing Car In Fatal Mattapan Hit And Run

The man killed in the Mattapan hit and run was Pierre Desir, known as TJ, according to his mother. (Family photo)

After speaking to witnesses, watching video and collecting debris from the scene, police believe Desir was hit by an older model Chrysler 300 that is likely blue or black. The car suffered front-end damage, specifically to the headlight and possibly windshield.

chrysler300stockphoto DA Asks Public, Body Shops For Help IDing Car In Fatal Mattapan Hit And Run

A stock photo of a Chrysler 300, similar to one police believe was involved in a Mattapan hit-and-run. (Image Credit: Suffolk DA’s Office)

Body shop owners who have worked on similar vehicles after May 26 are asked to call police. The public is also asked to contact investigators if they know of a Chrysler 300 that was damaged or has been missing since last week.

gallivanblvdstill DA Asks Public, Body Shops For Help IDing Car In Fatal Mattapan Hit And Run

A car wanted for a deadly Mattapan hit-and-run that killed a Boston man. (Image Credit: Suffolk DA’s Office)

“It’s possible that this vehicle may have been brought in for repair work during the past week or so,” Suffolk District Attorney Dan Conley said. “It may be in a garage or parking lot. Whatever the circumstances, the public’s observations may be our best chance to locate the vehicle, and we ask anyone with information to come forward.”

The driver’s car was captured on surveillance camera at the intersection of Gallivan Blvd. and Dorchester Ave. It is captured again where Gallivan Blvd. meets Morton Street.

