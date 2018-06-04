SANFORD, Maine (CBS) – A Maine woman accused of speeding onto a little league then field hitting and killing a man is due in court Monday.

Police say 51-year-old Carol Sharrow plowed through a gate Friday night and drove across a baseball field in Sanford.

Sixty-eight-year-old Douglas Parkhurst was hit and killed. A witness says he was getting kids out of the way.

Police say Sharrow has two prior drunk driving convictions. Prosecutors have not said if Sharrow had been drinking Friday.

The Portland Press-Herald reported that Parkhurst confessed five years ago to a 1968 hit-and-run that left a 4-year-old girl dead. Police say there is no connection between Parkhurst and Sharrow.