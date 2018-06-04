  • WBZ TVOn Air

Carol Sharrow, Douglas Parkhurst, Maine

SANFORD, Maine (CBS) – A Maine woman accused of speeding onto a little league then field hitting and killing a man is due in court Monday.

Police say 51-year-old Carol Sharrow plowed through a gate Friday night and drove across a baseball field in Sanford.

carol sharrow police photo Woman Charged In Deadly Baseball Field Drive Due In Court

Carol Sharrow (Image via Sandford, Maine police)

Sixty-eight-year-old Douglas Parkhurst was hit and killed. A witness says he was getting kids out of the way.

car Woman Charged In Deadly Baseball Field Drive Due In Court

A car sped onto the diamond during a Maine baseball game. (Image Credit: Makena Murphy)

Police say Sharrow has two prior drunk driving convictions. Prosecutors have not said if Sharrow had been drinking Friday.

The Portland Press-Herald reported that Parkhurst confessed five years ago to a 1968 hit-and-run that left a 4-year-old girl dead. Police say there is no connection between Parkhurst and Sharrow.

