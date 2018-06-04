  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – A young Gardner girl’s search for a beloved teddy bear she lost Sunday at T.F. Green Airport has a happy ending.

Six-year-old Paisley was traveling with family members from Pennsylvania to Rhode Island. She was carrying a bear, Lucy, that has a recording of her father’s voice to bring her comfort while he serves overseas.

paisley Girls Lost Teddy Bear With Voice Of Military Father Turns Up At Airport

Paisley and Lucy (WBZ-TV)

When asked what Lucy meant to her, Paisley responded, “love and special.” Every special squeeze, is like a little love from dad.

Chad Garlisi, a member of the Army National Guard, is currently in Kosovo on his third deployment. He made the recording included in the bear while previously serving in Afghanistan.

Paisley’s family got the happy news Monday afternoon that the bear had been found by a worker at the airport. JetBlue employee Hayley Monfils saw WBZ-TV’s story on the bear, which was shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook.

“Walking through the airport and it looked like American had this new little mascot at their baggage service,” Monfils said. “I thought how cute! And I was scrolling through Facebook and I said I know that teddy bear I just saw that!”

T.F. Green Airport kept Lucy company until WBZ could deliver her to Paisley in Gardner.

