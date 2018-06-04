FOXBOROUGH (CBS) – Catching, kicking, tackling, blocking and fancy footwork. It’s all part of the New England Patriots Fantasy Camp.

On Monday dozens of Patriots fans of all ages got the chance to go deep with their favorite Super Bowl players.

“It’s almost as if I am the one in the NFL and I get to try it out and see what it’s like,” said 13-year-old Grant Corcum.

The entire Patriots team and coaching staff took part in the day-long event at Gillette Stadium.

“We are just trying to give them the real experience. We’re doing our real drills, we’re doing one-on-ones,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said.

Anton Soszey, 11, was born with a rare form of Down syndrome. He was so excited when he found out his invited to participate.

“It’s like amazing. My favorite thing so far is tackling,” Soszey said.

More than 150 fans got to be up close and personal with favorite players and coaches. During the event they actually participated in the same drills the Patriots do during practice to get ready for the big game.

“When you see how excited they are just to interact with us, you know that our calling to play football is more than just football, its to touch people’s lives and put smiles on faces,” Patriots safety Duron Harmon said.

Fans also got the chance to take photos with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the five Super Bowl Trophies.

The Fantasy Camp was sponsored by Zudy Software and the Patriots Charitable Foundation. Participants helped wrap gift bags For Operation Care for Our Troops Foundation.

“I see a lot of smiles and I see a little pain, especially on the adults but it’s fun. This is something they are going to remember for the rest of their lives,” Trish Kennedy from Zudy said.