BOSTON (CBS) — We’re now learning more about Cassius Marsh’s final days in New England.

The former Patriots defensive end said he didn’t have much fun during his time in New England, and that he confronted head coach Bill Belichick following the team’s 33-8 win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 11. What he left out was that he threw a bit of a tizzy during halftime of that game, leading to his release a few days later.

According to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, Marsh “pitched a fit over playing time.” He played just two snaps in that game, and according to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Marsh threw a Gatorade jug at halftime during a locker room tirade.

Piggybacking off @albertbreer’s note about Cassius Marsh: Marsh threw a Gatorade jug during a halftime locker-room tirade in Mexico City because he felt he wasn’t playing enough. Pats were leading 17-0 at the time, beat the Raiders 33-8. Marsh was cut 2 days later. https://t.co/tIxAdY74dj — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 4, 2018

Marsh, now with the San Francisco 49ers, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he hated football during his brief time with the Patriots.

“They asked me to do a bunch of stuff that I had never done: covering running backs and receivers and basically almost never rushing the passer, which is what I did in playing defensive line,” he said. “They don’t have fun there. There’s nothing fun about it. There’s nothing happy about it. I didn’t enjoy any of my time there, you know what I’m saying? It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football, because I hated it that much.

“I won’t get into detail, but it was B.S. things they were doing. I just wasn’t a fan. And so I, basically, without asking to get cut, I kind of asked to get cut,” he added.