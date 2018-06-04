BOSTON (CBS) — The day before minicamp begins, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are already in Foxboro.
Both are expected to report for duty Tuesday when the Patriots kick off their mandatory minicamp, but the duo was on hand Monday for the team’s fantasy camp for fans. The camp lets Patriots fans experience a day in the life of their favorite players, with players on hand to show them the ropes.
Brady and Gronkowski have sat out all of the Patriots voluntary practices this offseason, but sound ready to go for Tuesday’s minicamp. On Sunday, Gronkowski confirmed to reporters that he would be at minicamp, while multiple reports say Brady will also attend.
Patriots minicamp will run from Tuesday through Thursday, with addition OTA sessions scheduled for June 11, 12, 14 and 15. That will be the final time the Patriots meet until training camp begins sometime in late July.