BOSTON (CBS) — The day before minicamp begins, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are already in Foxboro.

Both are expected to report for duty Tuesday when the Patriots kick off their mandatory minicamp, but the duo was on hand Monday for the team’s fantasy camp for fans. The camp lets Patriots fans experience a day in the life of their favorite players, with players on hand to show them the ropes.

Practicing with the pros at #Patriots Fantasy Camp! pic.twitter.com/lh1eudi18v — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 4, 2018

Brady and Gronkowski have sat out all of the Patriots voluntary practices this offseason, but sound ready to go for Tuesday’s minicamp. On Sunday, Gronkowski confirmed to reporters that he would be at minicamp, while multiple reports say Brady will also attend.

I can confirm Tom Brady is at Gillette Stadium today with his teammates, and will definitely be there tomorrow for minicamp — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) June 4, 2018

Patriots minicamp will run from Tuesday through Thursday, with addition OTA sessions scheduled for June 11, 12, 14 and 15. That will be the final time the Patriots meet until training camp begins sometime in late July.