BOSTON (CBS) – Every young baseball player’s dream is to play in the big leagues and it’s definitely a goal for Mike Vasil, a highly touted pitcher from BC High.

Projected to be a first round pick in the major league draft, big league scouts packed in for every one of his starts.

“Yeah I mean every game was kind of like a circus,” Vasil said.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder Wellesley native, whose curveball is his strikeout pitch, actually threw a major curveball at everyone when he announced he was withdrawing his name from the draft and heading to the University of Virginia instead.

“Obviously becoming a Major League Baseball player is what I want to do in my life and I just think going to Virginia would be able to put me forward and enhance those skills to get there.”

“Overall I know baseball doesn’t last forever and UVA opens up doors for opportunities that I don’t even know about right now.”

While many people thought it was crazy for an 18-year-old kid to pass up a chance to play pro ball, his buddies completely understood.

“My friends were very supportive. Obviously my friends would have thought that it was really cool for me to get drafted but I think three years from now I’m going to be really happy with my decision either way and you know what? I made it. Not looking back.”

And while it’s crystal clear he has potential big league stuff on the mound, it’s also crystal clear that all the attention he’s received hasn’t gone to his head.

“I think I’m just a normal guy, I got a lot left to prove, barely scratched the surface you know, even going to college, that’s going to be something, I know the ultimate goal is to get to Omaha, someday hopefully I can be on TV there, and that’d be awesome, you know maybe get a little fame from that.”

Clearly an easy kid to root for that hopefully we’ll one day see in the show.