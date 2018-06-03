WEBSTER (CBS) – A Worcester teen who recently graduated from high school drowned Saturday night in Webster Lake. The Worcester District Attorney’s office identified the victim as 18-year-old Christensen Agnant. He graduated from South High Community School last week.

Police were called to the lake at about 7:30 p.m. after a young man reportedly went under the water near the Lakeside boat ramp. Several people, including an off-duty police officer, dove in to help search for him.

He was pulled from the water by the regional dive team and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Agnant was attending a high school graduation party nearby with several other teens.

Grief counselors will be available for students and teachers at South High Community School on Monday.