FOXBORO (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski has been absent from voluntary workouts this offseason. But when the Patriots open their mandatory minicamp this week, the All-Pro tight end will be in attendance.

Gronkowski confirmed during a charity event on Sunday that he will be on the field when the team opens its mandatory sessions on Tuesday.

“We’ve got mandatory minicamp this week. So I’ll be there this week. I’ll be full go. I’m looking forward to it. Can’t wait to get back to work. I’m excited,” Gronkowski told reporters.

There had been speculation about Gronkowski’s future with the team this season following comments after the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss. In April the tight end posted on social media that he would play this season, but he did not take part in voluntary organized team activities.

Quarterback Tom Brady is also expected to attend minicamp practices after he too missed all voluntary OTAs.

Gronkowski hauled in 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 regular season games last season, adding another 16 receptions and three touchdowns in New England’s run to Super Bowl LII. He had nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.