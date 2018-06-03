  • WBZ TV

FOXBORO (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski was happy with how his hair was growing out. But he was happy to say goodbye to his locks.

The Patriots tight end had his head shaved on Sunday as a part of One Mission’s Buzz Off For Kids With Cancer event at Gillette Stadium.

One Mission aims to give children and their families support to get through the difficult task of battling cancer.

gronk Gronkowski Shaves His Head In Support Of Cancer Patients

Rob Gronkowski shaves his head for charity. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s always important to see what these kids are going through, what they’re battling through,” said Gronkowski. “Just to be the guy leading by example out here with kids, to support the kids what they’re going through, to come out too and buzz their head to support their friends. It’s just an unbelievable cause.”

The organization has raised nearly $9 million since 2009.

Each summer for the last seven years, Gronkowski has gotten a fresh cut for a good cause.

“I was a little nervous. I kind of like my hair. It’s the best I felt like it ever was. But, like I said, it’s for a great cause. I always look forward to it,” Gronkowski said.

