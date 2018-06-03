  • WBZ TV

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A driver died after slamming into a tow truck that was parked in the breakdown lane on Interstate 95 in Attleboro early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., an Attleboro Police officer was helping with a disabled vehicle.

The tow truck was parked in the breakdown lane when a 1994 Honda Civic driven by 26-year-old Michael Avelar of Stoughton slammed into it. The driver was not inside at the time of the crash.

Avelar was declared dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

An Attleboro police cruiser was damaged by debris.

