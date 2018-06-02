YARMOUTH (CBS) – Police are selling a limited number of stuffed animals representing injured Yarmouth Police K-9 Nero.

Cape Cod Hospital registered nurse Denise Kalbach designed the plush police dogs. They are being sold for $20 apiece to benefit the Yarmouth Police Foundation.

Nero was the canine partner of Sgt. Sean Gannon, who was fatally wounded while serving a search warrant earlier this year.

A stuffed version of Gannon’s retired K-9 Gauge is also being sold.

Only 50 stuffed animals are available at the in-person sale. They will be sold Saturday at 1 p.m. and are expected to sell quickly.

Anyone interested in buying one should pay by cash or check made out to the Yarmouth Police Foundation.

Police suggest that most people wait until the Nero replicas are sold online in the near future.