SANFORD, Maine (CBS) – Police say a woman killed one person and sent others running for cover when she drove her car onto a Maine baseball field in the middle of a high school game.

Sanford Police were called to Goodall Park in Maine on Friday around 7 p.m. when bystanders scattered as a woman drove onto the field. A woman in the stands captured cell phone video of the terrifying incident.

After driving onto the baseball diamond, Carol Sharrow, 51, allegedly slammed into a closed gate trying to leave before speeding to the main gate that was open. She ran over 58-year-old Douglas Parkhurst before driving off.

Parkhurst died on the way to an area hospital.

Sharrow was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Anyone who has video of the incident is asked to call Sanford Police.