  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Dustin Pedroia, Local TV, MLB News

BOSTON (CBS) – Dustin Pedroia’s return from the disabled list didn’t last long.

The Red Sox second baseman was recalled from the DL on May 25 after having surgery last offseason.

He was scratched before Friday night’s game in Houston with knee soreness. On Saturday, Pedroia was placed back on the 10-day DL with what the team described as left knee inflammation.

The move was retroactive to May 30.

Outfielder Mookie Betts was also placed on the disabled list this weekend. To fill Betts and Pedroia’s spots, first baseman Sam Travis and pitcher Bobby Poyner were recalled from the minor leagues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s