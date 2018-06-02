BOSTON (CBS) – Dustin Pedroia’s return from the disabled list didn’t last long.

The Red Sox second baseman was recalled from the DL on May 25 after having surgery last offseason.

He was scratched before Friday night’s game in Houston with knee soreness. On Saturday, Pedroia was placed back on the 10-day DL with what the team described as left knee inflammation.

The move was retroactive to May 30.

Outfielder Mookie Betts was also placed on the disabled list this weekend. To fill Betts and Pedroia’s spots, first baseman Sam Travis and pitcher Bobby Poyner were recalled from the minor leagues.