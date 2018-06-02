  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Robichaud, Local TV, Manchester N.H., U.S. Army Veteran

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Thanks to the generosity of the community, Curt Payne has a new bicycle.

Payne, an Army veteran well-known for cleaning up trash around Manchester, N.H., had his specialized bike stolen last week. The bike is the only means of transportation for Payne, who was permanently disabled after a near-fatal car crash in 2001.

manchesterbike NH Residents Chip In To Replace Army Veterans Stolen Bike

Army veteran Curt Payne with his new bike. (Courtesy Photo)

In recent days, anonymous donors, relatives, and children who ran a lemonade stand in support of Payne raised more than $1,000. Thanks to the donations, Payne picked up a new bicycle on Saturday.

The Bike Barn in Manchester added extra gadgets at no additional charge. Last year alone Payne put 900 miles on his bike.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    June 2, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    MASSACHUSETTS BLESSED BY HAVING NH NEXT DOOR……NH GREAT STATE AND GREAT PEOPLE AND NO MORE LTC RESPECTING OUR CONSTITUTION…..UNLIKE MASS WHERE WE INVITE TERROR SINCE MOST GOOD FOLKS UNLICENSED……GREAT DEED NH!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s