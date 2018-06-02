Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Thanks to the generosity of the community, Curt Payne has a new bicycle.
Payne, an Army veteran well-known for cleaning up trash around Manchester, N.H., had his specialized bike stolen last week. The bike is the only means of transportation for Payne, who was permanently disabled after a near-fatal car crash in 2001.
In recent days, anonymous donors, relatives, and children who ran a lemonade stand in support of Payne raised more than $1,000. Thanks to the donations, Payne picked up a new bicycle on Saturday.
The Bike Barn in Manchester added extra gadgets at no additional charge. Last year alone Payne put 900 miles on his bike.
MASSACHUSETTS BLESSED BY HAVING NH NEXT DOOR……NH GREAT STATE AND GREAT PEOPLE AND NO MORE LTC RESPECTING OUR CONSTITUTION…..UNLIKE MASS WHERE WE INVITE TERROR SINCE MOST GOOD FOLKS UNLICENSED……GREAT DEED NH!