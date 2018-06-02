  • WBZ TV

By Paul Burton
LEOMINSTER (CBS) — Roland Martineau has accomplished a lot in his 94 years of living. On Saturday he was just checking off some unfinished business.

“I graduated from high school,” Martineau said.

This World War II veteran is a living and walking example of how it’s never too late – even if it takes 76 years.

roland martineau veteran diploma 94 Year Old World War II Veteran Finally Receives High School Diploma

World War II veteran Roland Martineau (WBZ-TV)

“Can’t stand all this notoriety though,” Martineau said.

And with his family by his side, Martineau took the stage at Leominster High School and received a standing ovation.

“I’m very proud of him. It was emotional and it means a lot to him,” his granddaughter Wendy Albert said.

Martineau was actually supposed to be on stage with his classmates back in 1942, but in 1940 when he was only a sophomore he enlisted in the Navy to serve in WWII.

“It means a lot to see my father finally get his diploma,” his son Peter Martineau said.

veteran family diploma 94 Year Old World War II Veteran Finally Receives High School Diploma

Roland Martineau with his family (WBZ-TV)

Martineau is the proud father of four children, 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild is on the way.

“He went into the military. He worked hard to put himself through trade school, welding school, he still loves to read and he’s an amazing man,” Albert said.

Even now advanced in years, he’s still teaching important life lessons.

“The value of perseverance and pride for your country and family,” Albert said.

And while he wasn’t the valedictorian, he did have some departing words for the senior class.

“They should be grateful they were able to finish high school. I wish them well,” Martineau said.

