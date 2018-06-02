HARPSWELL, Maine (CBS) – A 62-year-old Massachusetts man has died after falling off a ledge in Harpswell, Maine, authorities say.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said John Bernardi, of Sherborn, suffered a fatal head injury following a 25-foot fall into the water on Brick Yard Cove Road Friday evening.

A friend who performed CPR was able to get him breathing again, but Bernadi later died.

“The incident is not suspicious and appears to be a tragic accident,” Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Naldo Gagnon said in a statement.