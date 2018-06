HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – No one was injured when a fire broke out at a hotel near the popular Hampton Beach strip.

Flames started Saturday morning on a first floor deck at Sands Resort on Ashworth Ave. The fire was contained to one room.

Firefighters knocked down the flames in about 30 minutes. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.