YORK, Maine (CBS) – A zoo and amusement park in Maine is warning about the circulation of fake tickets.

York’s Wild Kingdom told visitors on Facebook not to purchase red consignment tickets that are being sold for $10.

“These tickets are fraudulent and not valid York’s Wild Kingdom Passes,” the park said. “These are not accepted tickets.”

York’s also stated that tickets numbered 99166-99265 are fraudulent no matter what color they are. Anyone who thinks they have purchased fraudulent tickets should contact Pittsfield, New Hampshire police at 603-435-7211.