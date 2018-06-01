  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) –The weather looks like it might hold out this weekend, and we’ve got some free ways for you to enjoy the outdoors in this week’s Summer of Savings.

On Sunday the Kingston collection begins their farmer’s market season.

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on everything from fresh produce to olive oil and coffee.

The market will run each Sunday from now until October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’d rather catch your own this weekend, fishing is free in any public freshwater lake, pond, reservoir, river or stream.

The free weekend begins Saturday morning and ends Sunday night. A license is required at all other times.

