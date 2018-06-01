BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve got a jammed packed schedule of free events in this week’s summer of savings.

To kick it off on Saturday: the Cambridge Arts River Festival. More than 100 artists and food vendors will be set up along the Cambridge Parkway – and Lechmere Canal Park.

The festival also includes musical, dance, and theatrical performances, plus creative outlets like a poetry tent.

Tour some of New England’s most historic homes for free on Saturday.

Historic New England is holding their annual open house.

You can see properties all over New England from an ocean perched mansion in Gloucester to the last urban mansion in Boston’s west end. The house museums included stretch from Maine to Rhode Island.