BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox hope to have one of their best hitters back in the lineup Friday night in Houston.

Mookie Betts missed his fifth straight game on Thursday night with a left side tightness, but Boston manager Alex Cora made it sound like Betts could return to action on Friday.

“He’s coming in early [Friday]. We got early work,” said Cora. “[Thursday] he hit a little bit off the tee, so he’s going to go through a whole thing of baseball activities, and then we’ll make a decision.”

Cora doesn’t think his right fielder will need to be placed on the disabled list, thanks in large part to the team’s depth. He added that the goal is to have Betts return at some point while the Red Sox are in Houston, but did say the team will not risk making the injury worse by bringing him back too soon.

“It makes no sense for us to push him,” said Cora. “We’ve been taking care of guys from Day One of Spring Training.”

Betts has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, leading the American League with a .359 average to go with his 17 homers and 37 RBIs.

While Betts has a chance at playing on Friday, Cora said second baseman Dustin Pedroia will likely miss his second straight game with left knee soreness. Pedroia, who returned on May 26, was a late scratch from Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Astros and is considered day to day. He has gone 1-for-11 in his three games since returning.