NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – The body of a 22-year-old man who went missing in a North Andover lake has been recovered.

Rosido Jara of Lawrence was with four people on a boat Thursday, including a child, on Lake Cochichewick. He got off with one of the passengers and did not resurface.

northandover Body Of Missing Man Found In North Andover Lake

Search crews on a North Andover lake search for a missing man. (WBZ-TV)

Crews searched until 10 p.m. Thursday before suspending efforts for the evening.

The search resumed again Friday morning. After a short time, Jara’s body was removed from the lake.

“As the warmer temperatures bring more people to the lake, we urge everyone to exercise extreme caution and not to swim in unguarded areas,” North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray said.

