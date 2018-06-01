PLYMOUTH, NH (CBS) – Jennifer Phelps wants the truth about what happened to her son, 19-year-old Michael Buskey. She doesn’t believe he committed suicide in woods near his Plymouth, New Hampshire home nearly three weeks ago.

As time passes the questions grow more difficult. “For me it’s worse, I don’t have the answers in my brain. I’m trying to figure out the truth,” she tells WBZ-TV.

Police say it’s Buskey’s friend and roommate, 19-year-old Parker Hogan, who helped him take his life. A police report is filed with disturbing details that Hogan says he got the gun, showed Michael Buskey the correct angle to hold it, and provided pen and paper for a suicide note. “I thought as a friend he’d try to get him some help, call somebody who could help him,” Phelps said. “I just don’t understand.”

Police say Hogan even told them he left the woods until he heard the gunshot, and then returned to see if his roommate was dead. It’s all a plan he said was Michael Buskey’s.

Jennifer Phelps says her son faced some hard times with a job and finances, but this goes too far. “He had his problems but he was such a wonderful person, he had such a great heart. We need to stand together and find help for our youth,” Phelps said.

Phelps is hoping police can determine if Parker Hogan’s version of what happened is the right one. He faces three counts of falsifying evidence. Police say he wiped his fingerprints from the gun, removed a suicide note from the scene and some alcohol. He is now out on $5,000 bail.

Jennifer Phelps says she now draws some comfort from a nearby memorial. “It’s beautiful and heartwarming for me to see how loved he was,” she says.