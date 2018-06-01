BOSTON (CBS) — The man accused of pointing his firearm at police officers in Hyde Park Thursday night has been charged with assault with intent to murder.

Police say 32-year-old John Mentor was shot in the leg by police and briefly hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

Mentor appeared in court Friday and was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on June 7.

The officers had been on routine patrol near Westminster Street around 7:30 p.m. when they allegedly saw Mentor shooting at two people on the street. When the officers intervened, Mentor “turned and pointed the firearm directly at the officers,” police said.

According to the District Attorney, “the evidence suggests at least one of the officers discharged his firearm, striking Mentor.”

In 2009, Mentor was convicted of firing at, but not hitting, two Boston Police Officers. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and 10 years of probation, which are currently ongoing. At the time of the 2009 shooting, Mentor was on probation for a 2006 stabbing.