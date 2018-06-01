BOSTON (CBS) — Police have identified a man who allegedly shot at two people in Hyde Park before turning his gun towards responding police officers.

John Mentor, 32, of Boston, was then shot in the leg by police and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following the Thursday night incident, said the Suffolk County District Attorney.

He will be charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Mentor will be arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal District Court on Friday afternoon.

The officers had been on routine patrol near Westminster Street around 7:30 p.m. when they saw the Mentor shooting at the victims. He then “turned and pointed the firearm directly at the officers,” police said.

According to the District Attorney, “The evidence suggests at least one of the officers discharged his firearm, striking Mentor,”

In 2009, Mentor was convicted of firing at, but not hitting, two Boston Police Officers. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and 10 years of probation, which are currently ongoing. At the time of the 2009 shooting, Mentor was on probation for a 2006 stabbing.