BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The former Boston high school dean and anti-violence advocate convicted of shooting and nearly killing a student was sentenced to up to 26 years in prison.

Shaun Harrison, nicknamed “Rev” for his pastor-like influence on students at Boston English High School, was sentenced Friday to 23 to 26 years, a day after he was convicted by a jury of all charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.

Prosecutors say the 58-year-old Harrison lived a double life and recruited 17-year-old Luis Rodriguez to sell marijuana for him at the school.

Prosecutors say Harrison shot Rodriguez in the back of the head in March 2015 because he believed the student was not generating enough sales and withholding the proceeds.

During the trial, Rodriguez, who suffered a broken jaw, was paralyzed on the left side of his face and lost 50% of his hearing, testified that Harrison was his trusted mentor.

Rodriguez’s aunt read a victim impact statement at Harrison’s sentencing. “You, Mr. Shaun Harrison, almost took that opportunity away from this wonderful young man. Keyword: almost. Luis will live on to reach his full greatest potential. He is a miracle and not yet finished carrying out God’s plan. He is currently continuing his education, holding a steady job, and actively working on becoming a better person. I couldn’t be more proud of you, Luis.”

A defense attorney said someone else shot Rodriguez.

