BOSTON (CBS) — Draymond Green is a lightning rod for the Golden State Warriors, one of those players you despise unless he’s on your team.

Sounds like someone Boston fans are familiar with — and we’re not just talking about Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Even with J.R. Smith’s colossal fail at the end of regulation stealing most of the spotlight from Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Green received his share of attention for some in-game antics against the Cavaliers. He got a basketball to the face after vigorously clapping at Tristan Thompson after the Cavs center fouled out, and he did his best cheerleader impression toward Cavs reserve big man Kendrick Perkins, who has essentially been a cheerleader/bouncer this postseason. Green also had a pretty good game on the floor, scoring 13 points to go with 11 rebounds, nine assists and five steals in Golden State’s Game 1 victory.

So while Green may act like a child on occasion, getting in the opposition’s head in the process, he also makes a pretty big impact throughout the game. It reminds Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug of someone he plays with, prompting him to send out the following tweet on Friday afternoon:

Hmmm, who on earth could that be? Or right, that 30-goal scorer who gets more attention for borderline hits and giving his opponents tongue baths in the playoffs:

gettyimages 911194704 Bruins Torey Krug Jokes That He Has A Teammate Like Draymond Green

Brad Marchand (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Green hasn’t licked any of his rivals (at least that we’ve heard of), but nicely done with the “tip of my tongue” line by Krug.

