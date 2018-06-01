BOSTON (CBS) — Kendrick Perkins doesn’t play much basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he serves a lot of other roles for the Eastern Conference champs.

He’s a veteran leader with championship experience. He’s a part-time bouncer when opposing fans (famous ones) get a little too rowdy. And he’s also a pretty big cheerleader from the bench.

Celtics fans are well aware of Perkins’ tendency to chirp from the bench. Heck, his scowl alone does plenty of talking. But all that talk has one Warrior taking aim at Perkins now that the NBA Finals are underway.

With Golden State enjoying a 10-point cushion in overtime of Game 1 Thursday night, Draymond Green mocked Perkins by pretending he had pom-poms in his hand as LeBron James stood at the free throw line:

Lmaooo Draymond calling the Cavs bench a bunch of cheerleaders pic.twitter.com/MdS2wYdPb9 — Nai (@Nai_Roy) June 1, 2018

The taunt had Cavaliers fans in a tizzy on Twitter, clamoring for Perkins to get the start in Game 2 on Sunday night in hopes of the big man throwing down with Green. There are plenty of fans throughout the NBA who wouldn’t mind seeing someone put Green in his place.

But really, these antics are nothing new for the Golden State forward. Taunting the opposition is a big part of his game, and making fun of Perkins wasn’t his only highlight from Game 1. He started a small skirmish at the end of the game when he clapped vigorously in Thristan Thompson’s face after the Cleveland big man was ejected. Thompson didn’t appreciate Green’s hijinks, and shoved the basketball in his face.

Another angle of Tristan Thompson throwing the ball in Draymond Green's face. pic.twitter.com/8rch3YbWjw — RealGM (@RealGM) June 1, 2018

Green is kind of a jerk on the floor, but he also backs it up. He nearly finished with a triple-double in Golden State’s Game 1 victory, pouring in 13 points to go with 11 rebounds and nine assists. We’ll see what he, as well as Perkins and Thompson, have up their sleeves for Sunday night.