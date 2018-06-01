BOSTON (CBS) – Faneuil Hall is one of the most iconic and popular tourist sites in Boston. It has been called the “Cradle of Liberty.”

Now groups of community activists want to change the name because the man who the building was named after, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and slave dealer.

“He was a slave trader and a slave holder,” said Kevin Peterson. “The proceeds that went to construct Faneuil Hall were derived from the sale of a slave boy.”

A group called “The New Democracy Coalition” says they first contacted Mayor Marty Walsh about the idea last year but he didn’t respond to their letter. They say they sent another letter two weeks ago and there is still no word from Walsh. The Mayor was out of state and unavailable for comment.

The group says one of their suggestions is to rename the hall “Crispus Attucks Hall” after an African American who was the first person to die in the Boston Massacre.

“We could send a message of racial unity around the world,” said Rev. Rodney Peterson.

They plan to file a petition with the Boston City Council on Monday.